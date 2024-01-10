'Something I thought I should do': An act of kindness in a snowstorm

Reuben Gove is helping his sister during this snow storm after a recent sudden loss.

Gove said that it is important for all to lend a helping hand when they can.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When snow comes down, many neighbors help their neighbors. I talked with a man who helped his own sister shovel her sidewalks while she's going through a pretty tough time.

"I'm just trying to get a little slop off of the sidewalk before it freezes," said Reuben Gove.

Gove is shoveling his sister's walkways in Manitowoc.

He says his sister recently suffered a sudden loss, so he decided to help her out.

"I don't know why,” he says. “I guess it's just something I thought I should do."

Reuben says he thinks everyone should help their neighbors and loved ones.

"When you do something good for someone else, you don't expect anything back,” said Gove. “That's what I’m saying."

Reuben says for as long as the snow continues to fall, he will help his sister out.