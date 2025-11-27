Snowstorm makes holiday travel tricky as record traffic hits Wisconsin roads

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Snow and wind in Manitowoc made holiday travel tricky as a record number of travelers hit Wisconsin roads this Thanksgiving season. Drivers reported the snow slowing trips and making roads slick throughout the area.

Marris Czechanski drove from Watertown and said the conditions were worse than expected.

"It started really coming down and being really windy on I-43, and once I got here, it really started snowing, so the roads are really slick in town," Czechanski said.

She shared that the wind was especially challenging on the interstate.

"I was on I-43… You really feel all the wind… It was pretty much taking my SUV back and forth," Czechanski said.

Gracee Abeyta-Dedecker, driving to Sturgeon Bay for the holiday, said she's being extra cautious.

"I've just been keeping an eye on the radar today and the weather conditions," Abeyta-Dedecker said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that's exactly what drivers should do, according to Mark Kantola from WisDOT. Kantola reminds drivers that preparation is key, and Wisconsin weather can change by the mile.

"When you get in that car, you need to eliminate all distractions, especially in adverse weather," Kantola said.

The first snowstorm of the season is also bringing the usual challenges for Wisconsin drivers.

"This is the first real snowfall of the season, and what happens when we get the first storm is drivers gotta get their winter driving legs back. It's documented that the first storm usually sees the most crashes," Kantola said.

With snow continuing to fall and holiday traffic increasing, officials say checking conditions before heading out is the best way to avoid surprises on the road.

