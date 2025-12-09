MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — With snow already blanketing Manitowoc and more expected to hit the Lakeshore, a Wisconsin program is ensuring no neighbor has to face winter weather alone.

The Snow Angel program by Do Good Wisconsin connects community members with neighbors who can't shovel during the winter months. For recipients like Gordon and Carol Lofland, the program has been a blessing.

Snow Angel program connects Wisconsin neighbors for winter help

"We didn't really think we would get it, but we got chosen for it," Carol Lofland said.

Gordon, a disabled veteran who can no longer shovel himself, and his wife Carol heard about the Snow Angel program online. The couple has already received help from community volunteers.

"We've had some people come by and help us out. Yeah, it's amazing. It's a community, so you gotta be there for a community," Gordon Lofland said.

The experience has been meaningful for the couple, who have faced various challenges over the years.

"It's been exciting, we've gone through a lot of things, but to know there is a community out there that really cares, it's top-notch," Carol Lofland said.

Do Good Wisconsin started the initiative with 100 signs across the state, according to Executive Director Eric Salzwedel.

"A simple concept of just encouraging neighbors and communities to help identify those in need of assistance when it comes to shoveling," Salzwedel said.

The program also offers a virtual version through its Facebook page, expanding its reach beyond physical signs.

"Which is another way for folks to say they live in an area and want to help out, or if they're in an area that needs some help, that maybe they can make that initial connection," Salzwedel said.

The goal remains straightforward, just as the program's name suggests.

"Helping each other out, doing a good deed to help somebody out, somebody referenced that as kind of being an angel … maybe blessing somebody, so it is all kind of fitting with that name," Salzwedel said.

