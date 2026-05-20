Smoke detector helps Manitowoc resident escape early morning house fire

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and two cats were rescued in an early morning house fire in Manitowoc, according to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department.

Fire officials said they were called to a structure fire in the 600 block of North Fifth Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Crews learned all residents were able to get out, and the fire was located in the basement.

Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department

The basement fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, firefighters said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but was not taken to a hospital. Two cats were safely removed from the home.

The scene was cleared at 5 a.m. Firefighters said the resident was alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector, reminding neighbors to make sure each level of their home has one.

