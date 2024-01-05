Smashing away stress; How recovery is at the forefront of a new business in Manitowoc

Christma Rusch, founder of the Lighthouse Recovery Center, opens Crusched Smash and Art Studio

The new business lets people smash away stress and paint

When you're having a rough day, how do you relieve stress? There is a new business in Manitowoc that can help out when you just need to smash something.

Introducing Crusched, a new smash and art studio in Manitowoc.

Brianne Neeb comes here with her family to paint and smash.

"On a day that I was just having a rough day. I was feeling anger and I was sad,” said Neeb. "We came in here and smashed some things and I felt better when I left.”

In, the smash room it's pretty simple. You get a crate of things you can smash; you grab something that you like, do your best impersonation of Brett Farve… and smash away.

"Just hearing the smashing of it,” Neeb said. “Seeing it splatter and knowing that in a way I was getting my anger out, it was good."

Crusched owner Christma Rusch says this is all about recovery of any kind. Rusch also launched Manitowoc’s Lighthouse Recovery Center.

"Recovery in general is defined as regaining things once lost,” said Rusch. “Which is why I said we encourage people to travel back in time and be a kid again."

Christma says whether you're recovering from substance abuse or just having a rough day, we all need to release.

"It's truly okay for us to start reflecting on what's truly important,” said Rusch. “What should I start working on letting go so that I can get back to a more peaceful place?".

Now, Christma tells me that Crusched is not a replacement for therapy or for treatment, but through safety and giving you plenty to do and keep your mind on, it is a great option.

