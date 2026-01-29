Silver Lake fish kill prompts investigation

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — State biologists are investigating what appears to be a fish kill in Silver Lake near Manitowoc.

The investigation began on Tuesday after an ice fisherman reported seeing no fish on his electronic fish finder. He also said minnows that he dropped into the water for bait were coming up dead.

Specialists from the Wisconsin DNR say they drilled a dozen holes in the ice and found "very low levels of oxygen" in the water.

They then used an underwater camera and discovered dead panfish at the bottom of the lake.

