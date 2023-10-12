Signs of growth: A new restaurant is about to open in Downtown Manitowoc

Grizzly's Food and Spirits is coming to downtown Manitowoc in late October.

Located in downtown Manitowoc, a site that has been vacant for two years will be home to a new restaurant. The announcement is bringing excitement to some in Manitowoc.

The restaurant, located on Washington Street in downtown Manitowoc, will be a Grizzly's Food & Spirits. The previous establishment was called Casa di Amici but closed in July of 2021.

"Everything seems to be out in the country and people don't like that either," Hein said. "So when people see it's on the main drag they go, 'Oh, we can just walk there' ... it gets people to shop."

the Manitowoc County Department of Health tells me it will open in late October.