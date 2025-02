MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A semi truck flipped on its side Thursday afternoon on Interstate 43 near exit 152 and County Highway JJ in Manitowoc County. The northboud lanes of the interstate are open again as of the publication of this article.

Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office were on scene to divert traffic.

