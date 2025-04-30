See it like never before: Why the new Manitowoc Lighthouse tours are so unique

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Lighthouse will now offer ticketed tours of the historic structure.



The Manitowoc Lighthouse, a historic 107-year-old landmark, will be accessible to the public for ticketed guided tours starting May 24th

The tours are made possible through a collaboration between the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary and the Wisconsin Maritime Museum

Previously giving around 400-500 individual tours annually, the partnership hopes to attract several thousand visitors each year

"I would say it's one of the most photographed icons in the area."

These are the words of Paul Roekle, the caretaker of the Manitowoc North Breakwater Lighthouse, as he prepares to unveil an exciting new opportunity for visitors to experience this cherished landmark.

This year marks a turning point for the Manitowoc Lighthouse, thanks to a new partnership between the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary and the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. The museum already home to an exhibit on the lighthouse.

"When I suggested, can we partner somehow on this, we've got this exhibit, we've got this incredible resource out here and it's part of our mission as well," said Kevin Cullen, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

In a historic first, visitors can now purchase tickets for guided tours of the lighthouse beginning on May 24th.

"Accessibility is the name of the game here," Cullen emphasized.

Previously, the lighthouse welcomed around 400 to 500 individual tours, but this partnership aims to attract several thousand visitors each year.

"And I think that's really it. It extends our mission of connecting all people to Wisconsin's waterways," Cullen added. “This is exactly what we are hoping to do.”

"We're excited about it and I think it's going to be a great partnership," said Roekle

