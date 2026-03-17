MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Homeowners looking for help clearing their sidewalks and driveways after the blizzard are finding they have more than snow to worry about — scammers are targeting people who post requests for help on social media.

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Scammers target homeowners on social media as demand for snow removal continues

Shannon Shelton, a Manitowoc resident, made a post asking for help removing snow from her property. She says accounts quickly began messaging and following her, with some asking for money upfront.

"Any work I've ever had done, they've never asked to be paid upfront; that right there was a red flag for me," Shelton said.

Shelton says the experience was a reminder of how quickly scammers can move in.

"It just goes to show you how easily it can be done," Shelton said.

However, not every delayed response or unusual request is a sign of a scam. Legitimate snow removal businesses say the storm pushed them to their limits.

The Valenta family, who runs B&B Yard Maintenance, says nothing could have prepared them for the scale of demand.

"More than we were expecting, a lot of problems with our equipment, a lot of people wanting us to come and be there right now, but we can't be everywhere at once… a lot of setbacks this time," the Valenta family said.

When asked what the biggest struggle was in the last 48 to 72 hours, the answer was simple.

"Trying to keep up," the Valenta family said.

The family's advice to homeowners: do your research, ask questions, and make sure the work is completed before handing over any payment.

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