Santa has to put the presents somewhere: Christmas tree farms provide option this holiday season

The brothers say that cutting down a tree for your family is a lifelong memory. Jade Klass brought her family out to the farm to find a tree and says it's a tradition their family wants to start.

"It's really neat seeing all of the people come out here. They're excited, especially the kids are when they come out here to pick a tree. So, I really do enjoy it,” Zigmunt says. "I don't know what I would do in my spare time if I didn't do this!"

The Zigmunt brothers have worked at the farm since they were children. They say one of the best parts is cutting down your own tree for your family.

"We just had a family here a little while ago and he had his son down there cutting a tree, taking it down for him,” Zigmunt chuckled.

One of those families is the Klass family. Jade and Mike class were tree hunting with their 4-year-old son, Julienne. Jade says getting a tree means a lot to their family.

"It's a bonding experience of us just picking out one together,” she said. “Having that experience instead of just pulling one up from the basement like a plastic one."

Mark says it's those memories that make this so special.

"It's family time, you know,” said Mark. “It's the holidays, you want to be there with your family. This is a great way to go out, be with your family and do a tradition."

