MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign has returned to Manitowoc County for the holiday season, with volunteers ringing bells at locations across Manitowoc and Two Rivers to raise money for local families in need.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Salvation Army red kettle campaign returns to Manitowoc County

Volunteers like Tom Oswald have been participating in the campaign for years, helping raise funds that stay within the community to support neighbors during the holidays.

"It makes me feel like I'm in heaven ... doing good for the area," Oswald said.

The longtime volunteer emphasized the importance of the campaign's mission.

"It feels wonderful, I'm glad I can help in any way I can," Oswald said. "People are just so generous and … we need this more than ever."

This year, the Salvation Army has made giving easier than ever by adding tap-to-pay options to each kettle. Donors can now tap their card or phone to contribute $5, $10, or $20, making it simple for those who don't carry cash.

Moana Fuller, a leader for Boy Scout Troop 939 out of Manitowoc, said volunteering provides her scouts with an opportunity to give back while developing leadership skills.

"There are a lot of families that are in need, we need to help when we can," Fuller said.

Fuller noted that the campaign offers valuable learning experiences for young volunteers.

"Other ways to assist youth to make them rise to their leadership abilities," Fuller said.

As the familiar sound of bells rings out across the lakeshore, volunteers say every tap and every coin counts toward helping neighbors in need through the holidays.

The Salvation Army will also celebrate the campaign at the Lakeshore Holiday Parade with their giant red kettle on display.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."