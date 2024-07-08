S.S. Badger stalled in Ludington because of an electrical issue

LUDINGTON, Mich. (NBC 26) — The S.S. Badger is stalled in Ludington, Mich. because of an electrical issue.

Lake Michigan Carferry leaders say the ship experienced an electrical problem as it was heading to Ludington from Manitowoc on Saturday afternoon. They say engineers and electricians quickly discovered the issue. The ship was OK to continue traveling across the lake.

Crews are continuing to make repairs.

"The Badger's engineers are working around the clock to complete the repair," Lake Michigan Carferry spokesperson Thom Hawley said. "The problem has been isolated and once the repair is complete the ship will resume its normal sailing schedule."

Hawley went on to say, "We expect to return to a full sailing schedule by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. LMC apologizes for the inconvenience to passengers, and we are working with those who have been impacted by this incident."

Those who would like a refund or to make alternate travel arrangements are encouraged to call 1-800-841-4243.

The company says reservation staff are available to provide passengers with information on the status of future crossings.

The latest sailing updates will be posted on the S.S. Badger's website HERE.