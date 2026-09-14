Rough Lake Michigan conditions cancel S.S. Badger sailings Tuesday

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The S.S. Badger canceled both crossings Tuesday as weather forecasts called for tall waves and strong winds, according to ferry officials.

According to Lake Michigan Carferry, gale-force wind conditions are expected Tuesday, with waves of 12 to 16 feet that could occasionally reach 21 feet.

As a result, both crossings — the morning trip to Ludington and the afternoon return trip to Manitowoc — have been canceled.

Affected passengers were directed to contact the S.S. Badger support team at 1-800-841-4243 or info@ssbadger.com to reschedule or request a refund.