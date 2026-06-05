Roll for Loot, new gaming store, opens in downtown Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A new gaming store is filling a familiar space in downtown Manitowoc.

Roll for Loot Games, located in a building that once housed a gaming store called "My Parents Basement," offers board games, card games, and role-playing adventures to players of all skill levels.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Roll for Loot Games opens in downtown Manitowoc

Owners Corey and Sarah Card say they hope to carry on the legacy of the space's previous tenant.

"We want to be the next place people are talking about and take all of those memories those basement kids have and give them another venue," the Cards said.

Corey's love for gaming started at 10 years old when he first played Dungeons and Dragons. Walking into the store he now owns brought on a wave of emotion.

"There is a sense of disbelief. The Friday we were first open, I'm sitting at the desk and I have this feeling, I can't wait to come to work tomorrow," Corey Card said.

The Cards say anyone can walk in regardless of experience.

"We want people to spend time here and feel safe here," the Cards said.

Game enthusiast Lucas Petrie says Roll for Loot delivers on that promise.

"I can go in and find a new table of new friends to play with, sit down and enjoy a game without worrying whether I am going to be accepted or not," Petrie said.

Petrie says the store is also a welcoming entry point for newcomers to gaming.

"You've got the veterans who can introduce you to their world, their passions, and you can become a part of that passion, a part of that world," Petrie said.

The owners also plan to create themed rooms that place players inside the game they are playing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.