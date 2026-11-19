MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A beloved family market in Manitowoc is closing its doors this week after 22 years in business.

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Rob's Family Market is closing its doors after 22 years in business

The shelves at Rob's Market are almost empty as customers stop in for one last look before it closes Friday.

I spoke with shoppers as they visited the store one final time.

Kathy Kuecker, a Manitowoc resident, is among those saying goodbye.

"It's gonna be strange because it's always been a grocery store. I'm gonna miss it. There's a few things here they had that we can't find anywhere else," Kuecker said. "I've always went to smaller markets whenever I can, I grew up going to small markets."

For Kuecker, it's also the people behind the counter who made an impact.

"The people here that owned it, they were very nice, the nicest people you can imagine," Kuecker said.

Michael Rakovsky, a Two Rivers resident, also came to take one last look at the deals.

"We kinda wanted to check out the place one last time," Rakovsky said.

I asked Rakovsky whether the loss of another family-owned grocery store added any extra feeling, given that smaller grocery stores aren't much of a thing in the Manitowoc area anymore.

"It does actually. We own a little family business ourselves too so to see a family business like this go out, we are sad to see that," Rakovsky said.

In a statement posted outside the doors, owners Rob and Mindi Hollen shared their gratitude.

"Thanks to our customers and community for supporting us over the last two decades. This was not an easy decision, but now it's time for us to start a new chapter. We will never forget all the great people we've met through this journey," the statement said.

Rob Hollen told me the closing isn't because of competition, but simply the next step for the family.

The building and some equipment have been sold, and an announcement sharing what is next for the space is expected soon.

"We're gonna miss it when it goes," Rakovsky said.

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