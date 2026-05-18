Roads closed, power lines down and hundreds without power in Manitowoc

After strong storms and winds on the lakeshore, roads are closed in Manitowoc County due to down power lines and WPS shows more than 1500 without power.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, Wisconsin DOT said all lanes are closed on WIS 310 Eastbound/Westbound from CTH B to Johnson Drive due to down power lines.

They were able to reopen all lanes by 8 p.m.

During the storm, there are more than 1600 power outages reported in Manitowoc County.

The City of Two Rivers posted on their Facebook page that they do not know when power will be restored, asking residents to stay clear of downed power lines.

Nearby, photos from Hayton in Calumet County show residents working to cut up and clear downed trees and a barn completely destroyed.