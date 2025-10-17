Roads close for construction on former Mid Cities Mall site

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A long-vacant property in Manitowoc is finally seeing new life as crews begin the next phase of a $70 million redevelopment project at the former Mid Cities Mall site.

Former Mid Cities Mall site makes headway on $70 million redevelopment in Manitowoc

Demolition is complete at the former Mid Cities Mall site, and the land will start to look dramatically different as roads close to accommodate the next steps of construction.

In August, the city of Manitowoc sold the former Mid Cities Mall site to TyCore Built of Green Bay. Since then, the company has purchased most of the surrounding property, planning to build 40 new homes, 168 apartment units and up to three commercial lots.

"They're getting equipment on site just starting to move stuff around and get prepared," said Alex Ryczek, TyCore Built's director of business development.

Crews began ground work Thursday, closing East Magnolia Avenue between Johnston and Holly drives.

Ryczek said construction on homes will begin in spring, with some move-in ready not long after.

"Probably early summer I would say that those are going to start to be ready for someone to look at, see the pricing, see the square footage, put an offer in — and shortly after they'll be finished and ready," Ryczek said.

TyCore says the focus is affordability with luxury amenities.

"We build in a price point for normal families ... we call it the people in the workforce. We are building at a price point that families can afford," Ryczek said.

People living nearby, like Staci Warnecke, say they're ready to see progress.

"We are excited for what's to come," Warnecke said.

Warnecke moved to the area a year ago and had a hard time finding housing.

"Hearing the idea of some more homes in the neighborhood would be great. We had a hard time searching for a home in Manitowoc, so more options are definitely helpful," Warnecke said.

It's unclear what businesses may fill the commercial spaces, but Warnecke is excited about the potential.

"It would be nice to have a few more options nearby," Warnecke said.

TyCore Built says interest is already high, and their waiting list for the new housing is filling quickly.

