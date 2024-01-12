Ride Along! Police patrols during the storm

Manitowoc police are busy patroling the streets during the storm.

We go along with Officer Mike Laabs for part of his patrols.

The Manitowoc Police Department advise drivers to be careful during the storm.

The snow continues to hammer the lakeshore. While that continues the police’s the job doesn't stop

Officer Mike Laabs works with the Manitowoc Police Department

"On a day like today, normal calls are limited,” said Laabs.

In the snowstorm I rode around with Officer Laabs as we patrolled Manitowoc.

"We want to clear the roadway or any obvious debris so that traffic can continue to go through,” Laabs said at one stop.

Officer Laabs says the storm is an important reminder to make sure drivers follow the rules of the road to make sure everyone is safe.

While I was with Officer Laabs, he responded to two separate crashes and nobody was hurt in either crash.

"It's a relief when you go to these crashes and there aren't any serious injuries, fatalities or things like that,” Laabs said. “Where people are able to walk away, drive away, whatever it may be."

The Manitowoc Police Department tells me there have been several crashes so they advise everyone to drive carefully and give yourself plenty of time to stop.