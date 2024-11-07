Retired Manitowoc County lieutenant charged with misconduct in office, deputies say

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says a former Metro Drug Unit lieutenant has been charged with one count of misconduct in office.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice began their investigation after an internal audit was conducted in February this year, revealing that "several thousand dollars" from certain funds were not properly deposited into designated accounts.

This charge reflects solely on the actions of one individual and does not represent the 113 dedicated and hardworking members of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say David Remiker, the former lieutenant charged in this case, retired from the sheriff's office on Jan. 31.