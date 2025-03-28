Responding to a shortage, Manitowoc FD gets a new engine despite the challenges

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Despite a shortage in new engines, the Manitowoc Fire Department just got a new truck.



Battalion Chief Charles Olsen says they needed an engine, but a shortage due to COVID held them up

Two Rivers Chief David Murack says they ordered a new engine two years ago, and it will be here by early 2026

Manitowoc will be getting two new trucks in the next two years as well

Since COVID, it's been difficult for fire departments to add to their fleets. The Manitowoc Fire Department overcame that challenge and just recently got a new engine.

Manitowoc Fire Battalion Chief Charles Olsen says they’ve been waiting for a new engine for years.

The impact of COVID, from a lack of manpower to supply chain shortages, came at a time when they needed a new truck sooner.

"We were getting to the point of our trucks going in for maintenance routinely,” said Olsen.

While Manitowoc has new equipment, not all stations are out of the woods.

To better understand the problem, I traveled just up the road to Two Rivers where their newest engine is from 2007.

"The difference between this engine right now and the newer engines is the efficiency of the engine,” Chief David Murack said of their engine.

Chief David Murack says they deal with breakdowns and constant maintenance, so two years ago they researched and ordered a new engine. But it's still not here.

Chief Murack also points to COVID as the reason for the shortage, which is currently leaving them with two older trucks.

"To call for help and have the vehicle that's transporting the people there break down,” Chief Murack said. “That really affects the community's confidence in the fire department."

Fortunately, after waiting, the new engine should arrive by early 2026. It will be a relief that Manitowoc Fire is just now starting to experience.

"A value for the community, the stakeholders here that we have up-to-date equipment, we're able to provide our service and mitigate any problems they're having when it comes to a fire,” said Battalion Chief Olsen.

The additions are not over for the Manitowoc Fire Department. In July, they will get another new engine, and the following year, they will get a new ladder truck.