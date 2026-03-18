MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Security cameras recorded two masked individuals hanging racist, anti-minority hate messages along the Manitowoc riverwalk on Friday night.

The posters stated no people of color, no Jewish people, no LGBTQ people, and no union members. People in Manitowoc woke up to the messages Saturday morning.

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Racist hate messages hung near the USS Cobia in Manitowoc as lakeshore hate incidents continue

Jill Iverson, an activist with Progressive Lakeshore, said the location of the messages next to the USS Cobia was especially hurtful.

"My father and my father-in-law fought in World War II and we built those submarines because we would not have this hate," Iverson said.

Pastor Matthew Sauer calls for the community to peacefully speak up against messages such as this. When asked what he would say to the individuals spreading this hate, he offered a message of exploration.

"You exist and I see you and I hear you. Let’s begin to see what are the aches in our souls, what is the yearning we are looking for and explore why is hate the answer in this moment and maybe we can find better answers together," Sauer said.

Officials at the museum said they reported the signs to the Manitowoc Police. I reached out to the chief but have not yet heard back.

This is the second incident of hate in Manitowoc just this month. On March 8, a group calling itself the Patriot Front rallied in downtown, spreading their message of white supremacy.

The incidents have also reached Sheboygan. According to the Wisconsin Bail Out The People Movement, a brick was thrown through the Democratic Party office displaying a swastika on one side and the words "you're the real Nazis" on the other.

Progressive Lakeshore members tell me if you see any hateful posters or stickers, immediately take them down or call the police.

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