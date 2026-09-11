Police respond to report of student with possible weapon in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Reports of a student with a weapon prompted a large police presence at Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc on Friday afternoon.

According to Manitowoc police, officers responded to a report of a student who potentially had a weapon. Police said the students of interest were identified and no weapons were found.

No students were injured, and all students are safe at this time, police said.

Parents are asked to avoid the school because students are expected to be released at their normal dismissal time, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL: A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc on Friday afternoon.

Police and Wisconsin State Patrol vehicles blocked road entrances to the school.

NBC 26 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated.