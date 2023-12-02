Small plane crash investigation continues as police ask for video

Manitowoc police responded to multiple calls about a plane coming down fast into a park.

No passengers or people on the ground were hurt.

Video shows the scene in Schuette Park where crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Olivia Acree in Manitowoc where a small plane went down. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but police say you can help them in their investigation.

It's not something they see every day. The small plane went down near Manitowoc's Schuette Park. Police told me they got multiple calls that that plane was coming down fast.

Both police and fire rushed to the park where they found two people inside. They weren't hurt.

I talked to the Manitowoc police about what happened. They said the pilot did what they could to keep them and their passenger, as well as the people on the ground, safe.

“For the people on the plane to come out uninjured is definitely a great outcome. Also, with everyone here on the ground also avoiding any type of injuries obviously that’s the ideal outcome when something like this does occur,” said Sergeant Paul Krock, Manitowoc Police Department.

Police say the investigation has been turned over to the FAA and NTSB, but they still need your help. They say if you have video or any information, give them a call at 920-686-6585.