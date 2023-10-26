Pilot dies in plane crash in town of Kossuth: What we know so far

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — In the town of Kossuth, a small plane crashed into a man-made pond on private property Wednesday. The male pilot died, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department.

The National Transportation and Safety Board said a Lancair 320 went missing on Wednesday night, but it was found Thursday morning.

A section of Rockwood Road near the crash site has been blocked off while the Manitowoc Sheriff's Department investigates the crash.

One man who lives near the pond said that he heard a loud sound late Wednesday night, that he thought was a tree falling. Another person who lives nearby said it sounded like metal scraping off of the roof of the family's barn. A third person said she thought it was thunder.

When the family went to investigate, they said it was too dark and too foggy to see the plane, but it had landed in the pond about 100 yards from where they'd gone to look.

According to one member of the family, the pond is about 20 feet deep.

According to the NTSB and the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department, the crash is still under investigation.