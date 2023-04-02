Person arrested after two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc is under investigation after a person was arrested on charges related to the crash.

The Manitowoc Police Department reports that crews responded to the area of South 10th Street and Madison Street at 10:00 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash.

A car traveling westbound through the intersection was struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound.

Manitowoc Fire Department used the jaws of life to extract the passenger from the car who had sustained serious injuries and was transported by EMS to Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital. The driver of the car also sustained serious injuries and was transported to the same hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck reported no injuries from the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene to assist with an investigation, the driver of the car was arrested and held at Manitowoc County Jail on charges related to the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Further information has not been released as the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call the Manitowoc Police Department Non-Emergency line at 920-686-6500.