'People were lined back to the street'; Manitowoc's biggest district is busy again

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Election day on the Lakeshore is in full swing as the busiest District in Manitowoc welcomes voters.



In 2020, Manitowoc's District 10 saw a 91% voter turnout.

On Tuesday, the district expects at least 75% of residents to vote.

Voters on the Lakeshore will be casting a vote from the presidential race to local issues.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At Manitowoc's busiest voting location, nine out of every ten eligible residents cast a ballot back in 2020. Now, big are numbers are expected again.

Manitowoc’s’ District 10 isn't only the biggest district, it normally has the highest voter turnout.

"At the beginning of the day at 7 o'clock, we opened the polls and people were lined back to the street,” said District 10 Chief Inspector Paul Kluenker. "The first half an hour is crazy.”

Kluenker’s location is at Peace United Church of Christ. Last presidential election, he says District 10 saw a whopping 91% voter turnout. Kluenker says 70% of those were absentee ballots amid the ongoing pandemic, although he says in a typical election, around 50% vote in person.

Because of that, Kluenker says it’s important to have a speedy yet pure system in place.

"It's frustrating if a voter has to stand in line,” he said. “So we have four stations today to register and the guys, the gals get them through pretty quickly."

Manitowoc local Robert Rohrer is a District 10 voter.

"Obviously the presidential race is extremely important and I feel I need to be here to cast my vote,” said Rohrer. “But, there's also some very important local elections as well."

Despite the wet weather along the lakeshore this morning, Rohrer says he didn't hesitate to make it to the voting booth.

"Regardless of what position you take,” he said. “It's important for everybody to state their opinion and participate in this great process that we have."

Kluenker told me that the numbers are expected to dip a little from the Covid year election, but they are still expecting a 75% to 85% turnout in District 10, including absentee ballots.