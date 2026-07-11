MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A new pet care business in Manitowoc is offering specialized boarding and grooming designed for dogs that struggle in traditional kennel environments.

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Patriot Pup offers specialized boarding and grooming for "spicy" dogs

Patriot Pup was founded by Amber Hutchison and Brian Thompson, whose own dog, Roudy, inspired the facility's stress-reducing design.

"We felt like we could put something together where dogs felt more calm, they had the space, the indoor outdoor space, and they didn't have to be around people if they didn't want to be," Thompson said.

The facility features indoor-outdoor kennels that give dogs the freedom to move between spaces on their own terms.

"He can be a little spicy at times so we didn't want to put people in a situation where he felt nervous or anxious," Thompson said.

That same philosophy carries into the grooming room, where staff focus on making every visit a positive experience.

"It's all about patience," groomers Aubrey Andrews and Taylor Tomczak said.

Professional detail dog groomer Joey Arellano said the approach prioritizes the dog's comfort above all else.

"I work with anti-stress methods. Instead of pushing a dog, I'd rather work with them slowly. Instead of saying no, I sing to them," Arellano said.

For pet owners like Julie Koconis of Valders, the specialized environment offers real reassurance.

"It's awesome. It's a huge relief. They take care of her like one of their own," Koconis said.

The business also has a charitable component rooted in Thompson's military background.

"Patriot Pup got its name, I was in the Marine Corps," Thompson said.

The Patriot Pup Guardian Fund uses community donations and a portion of the company's profits to help military service members pay for boarding during deployments or other emergencies.

"We want them to know their dogs are treated as one of ours," Thompson said.

Patriot Pup opened last month and plans to hold its grand opening in August.

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