'Our hearts are with you'; Manitowoc looks to their heroes to honor National Police Week

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc commemorates National Police Week.



This week is National Police Week for communities around the country.

Manitowoc honored their fallen officers with a wreath-laying and multiple performances.

Manitowoc Polie Chief, Nick Reimer said that the officers will always be in their hearts."

Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer hosted Wednesday's annual event. A large crowd of locals and other officers gathered.

"Our hearts are with you, always," Reimer said.

The event featured a wreath-laying with a choir, bagpipes, and trumpet performing at different times to honor the fallen officers.

"This memorial reminds us to respect, honor, and remember.," says Reimer. "These Manitowoc County law enforcement officers remind us that heroes do exist."

They remembered each of the ten men killed in the line of duty in Manitowoc County.

Then District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre addressed the crowd.

"Sometimes we forget how dangerous this work is for the troopers, deputies, and officers," LaBre said. "Terms like routine traffic stop are used and there is no such thing."

D.A. LaBre said that this past year has been especially dangerous for law enforcement officers and stressed the importance of safety in the upcoming year.