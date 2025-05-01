Opening opportunity: Kiel's partnership secures grant to improve small businesses

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Kiel gets some help for further downtown development.



In a partnership with Progress Lakeshore, Kiel has secured $60,000 for downtown businesses

Small business owner Jamie Dahmer says the funds provide businesses the opportunity to improve

Six Manitowoc County towns are now involved in the partnership with Progress Lakeshore

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The City of Kiel isn't very big, but the small business scene in this city of around 4,000 brings in their fair share of visitors. With some newly approved funding, they believe it will strengthen their small business community.

A growing downtown with some money to spend.

"They can use this for anything,” said City Administrator Dave Funkhouser.

Funkhouser says they've been awarded a $60,000 state grant to support low interest loans for small businesses.

"We're going to be pretty wide open to any suggestion or opportunity as long as it shows there is a connection to the growth and vitality of the downtown and their business,” said Funkhouser.

Community service manager Misty Brandt says they received the money through a partnership with Progress Lakeshore, a Manitowoc economic development company.

"You know all of us will do better when our neighbors do better,” said Brandt.

Even after small business in Kiel receive funding, Progress Lakeshore will offer mentoring to help with success.

I caught up with brand and design owner Jamie Dahmer to see how the money could help her.

"You know you never run out of things to do,” said Dahmer. “You never run out of things to pay for. So, even a $5,000 loan can really make a big difference."

In a city of 4,000, a community built on teamwork can make all the difference.

"We want everybody around us to look open for business and have an energy in the city,” Dahmer said. “When we do that we'll know we're inviting other people in."

The partnership between towns and Progress Lakeshore continues to grow. After adding Valders and Reedsville, six Manitowoc County communities are now involved.