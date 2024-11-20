Open later and for more; This new after school program invites opportunity in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Through a grant, a new Manitowoc middle school program is offering an opportunity to more students.



After receiving a $100,000 grant, Washington Middle School has opened a new after school learning club.

Partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County the club hopes to have 50 members by next year.

The group meets everyday after school and is open to all students.

Do you remember what you did after school in 8th grade? Well, some students at a Manitowoc middle school will soon have a new opportunity to make those memories.

Athena Martin, of Boys and Girls club of Manitowoc County, runs Washington Middle School's new after-school program.

"Even if it's only two kids that are choosing to do their homework,” says Martin. “Well hey, that's two kids that have their work done, that are getting the support that they need."

The program is the result of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant generating $100,000 a year for the next five years.

Martin says the program has been available for younger students at the Boys and Girls club, but never before in a school. Now, many kids, and their parents, are reaping the benefits.

"They can't always come and pick their kids up after school, so then they're taking a bus," said Martin. “Or, they're doing whatever else a twelve year old wants to do around town."

Ma'rayah Weatherspoon is a sixth grade student who attends the program.

"Yesterday we were trying to make a paper chain,” Ma’rayah joked. “We tried to stack towers with cards."

Ma'rayah is one of more than a dozen students who attend the new session. That number will grow. By next year the program expects nearly 50 students like Ma'rayah.

"It means a lot to me,” said Ma’rayah. “And the workers too."

"Maybe they started with coming once a week,” Martin explained. “Now they're coming twice a week. Now they're coming everyday because they love it and it's great."

This program isn't the only beneficiary of the Learning Center's grant. Some after school clubs, like robotics or leadership, also get a chunk of the $100,000.