One step closer: The S.S. Badger to begin crossings by June 1st.

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The S.S. Badger is closer than ever to crossing Lake Michigan as maintenance on the dock across the lake nears an end.



The S.S. Badger will be back on Lake Michigan by at least June 1st, according to owners.

Manitowoc's tourism department says it could be even earlier depending on maintenance.

Local business owner Marissa Gove says she is excited for the return of the ship and the crowds of people.

Not too long from now, the S.S. Badger will be at the Manitowoc dock. Here’s another update from the lakeshore's prized ship as the community anticipates its return.

Marissa Gove opened Pink Petal Boutique in downtown Manitowoc last summer. That was just one month before the Badger shut down in August after the dock broke in Ludington, Michigan on the other side of the lake.

"I had to figure out a different way to get people walking downtown,” she said. "It was a little disheartening."

Although she says she adapted without business the ship brings she's excited for the return.

"You'll usually hear it honk its horn,” Gove said. “You just want to stop and watch it come in, see all of the people that are on it."

Crowds of people that will be making a return to Manitowoc on the S.S. Badger on June 1st. Although Manitowoc’s tourism department tells me it could be even sooner depending on maintenance time.

A ship that will bring a lot of value to Marissa and her surrounding small businesses.

"It's really a great feeling when different people from all over are getting to see your business,” says Gove. “Most of the time they are telling people about your business and other small businesses that are right in the same area."

Reservations for a Badger ride are open from June 1st to October 6th.

More information on those dates and the ship can be found here.