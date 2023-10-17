'One of the biggest projects the city has ever had': Highway 42 may get an upgrade in Manitowoc

From I-43 to 8th Street in Manitowoc, Highway 42 may be getting a complete overhaul

The first proposal of the renovation, which are planned in 2029 and 2030, will be presented at City Hall on Monday

Local business owner, Annette Schisler, likes the idea of a roundabout

Highway 42 looks like it could be getting a big makeover in Manitowoc. On Monday at City Hall, the improvements will be presented at public involvement meeting.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Communication Manager Mark Kantola has been a part of the planning. The proposed renovation spans from I-43 to 8th street.

"This would be one of the biggest projects the city has ever had," Kantola said. "There will probably have to be some foreclosures and some detours. There's obviously going to have to be a lot of foreclosures and impacts to businesses as we move toward construction."

One of those businesses effected would be "Intention Boutique" which is on Custer Street near Highway 42.

The plan even proposes a roundabout with updated sidewalks and green spaces at the intersection. Intention Boutique's owner Annette Schisel says she welcomes the idea of a roundabout.

"It might actually slow things down and make things run a little smoother," she said.

Annette says all of Highway 42 in Manitowoc needs an update. Although she says she's not happy about Constant Construction for a while, she says she's happy to hear changes may be coming.

"If it's going to be a positive thing, I'm all for it," Schisel said. "We won't know that until we move forward and move through it. So, it will be kind of exciting to see what will happen."

Mark says it will be very important the community shares their opinions on Monday.

"A lot of different elements need to be brought together in one spot and that one spot is the public involvement meeting here they will be able to see all of this," Kantola said.

Monday’s meeting is at 5pm at Manitowoc City Hall.