MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, also known as DORAs, have been popping up across Wisconsin. The ordinance allows people to carry alcoholic drinks outdoors within a certain area.

Manitowoc started this summer, and word is starting to spread. I checked in with the community to see how things are going and if everyone's happy with the new rules.

Signs are posted around downtown, letting people know exactly where they can take their DORA-approved drinks.

One month in: Manitowoc businesses weigh in on new outdoor drinking district

"It's great to be able to go business to business and be able to support each other," said Steve Diederichs, owner of Pizza Garden.

Diederichs says it's good for business.

"I think it's just been another avenue to bring more people to downtown Manitowoc," said Diederichs.

A month into the program, business owners say people are becoming more aware of the ordinance.

"I had some people come in the other day purely to buy those, they weren't drinking here otherwise, they came in around 8 o'clock, they wanted to wander around," said James Taipale, bar manager at Waterfront Wine Bar.

Not all participating bars report having someone buy a drink to go.

"Maybe people will see our name on their, it would bring in more business for us too, obviously that hasn't been the case yet, but we're hopeful," said Alyssa Naibert, assistant manager at Legend Larrys.

When the Common Council discussed the ordinance, some members worried about the hours and litter. Business owners say trash hasn't been an issue.

I also tried to reach the police to see if they've heard any complaints, but haven't heard back.

Waterfront Wine Bar and Pizza Garden both say it's been smooth so far.

"I think that throughout the first month or so here we have seen next to no problems here whatsoever," said Diederichs.

"No problems at all," said Rachel Beck, owner of Waterfront Wine Bar.

"I think we had more problems before with people trying to walk in because people weren't aware of the rules before," said Taipale.

DORA is active daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and runs through October 31st.

