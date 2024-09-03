One Manitowoc County town may change their fire department; Two stations oppose the option

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Rapids is considering giving all of their fire and EMS duties to the City of Manitowoc.



The departments of Rockwood and Silver Creek fire say this could be a disservice to their communities.

Rockwood's Chief, Tom Arndt, says this move will weaken fire service.

Manitowoc Rapid's chairperson says that both insurance costs and response time will improve.

There's a big change brewing in Manitowoc County and some local firefighters say it's a bad idea.

The Town of Manitowoc Rapids is currently served by both Silver Creek and Rockwood fire departments

"We're coming up on our 100th year of service this year,” said Rockwood Fire Cief, Tom Ardnt. “Silver Creek is in their 77th year of service."

Arndt and Silver Creek Assistant Fire Chief; Kevin Klosinski tell me that Manitowoc Rapids is considering contracting all of their fire and EMS duties out to the city of Manitowoc Fire and Rescue.

"A move like this is not going to strengthen the fire service,” Arndt says. “It's going to weaken the fire service."

The men say that the area that would be taken away from them is around 30% of Rockwood's coverage area and a whopping 60% of Silver Creek's. Both departments are run by volunteers.

"The community is our friends, our neighbors, our family and then strangers that pass through,” said Arndt. “I mean that's what it's all about is helping those people out when they're having one of their worst moments in life.”

Although Manitowoc Rapids’ Chairperson declined an interview, he told me that going to Manitowoc Fire and Rescue would bring cheaper fire insurance for businesses and homes and should be able to respond faster.

Klosinski disagrees …

"We live and work in these communities,” he said. “We can get to the stations pretty quick."

Marietta Johnson lives in Manitowoc Rapids and would see her services change.

"It means a lot to me. They’re my neighbors, they’re my friends,” Johnson said. “I watched some of these firefighters grow up and now they're protecting me and they know me. That's huge."

Both Arndt and Klosinski say the future of their departments would be uncertain if the change was made. For this reason the Town of Manitowoc's chairperson said they oppose the shift.

The next meeting discussing the jurisdiction will be held on September 11th.