'Nothing but success': Discover Manitowoc grant helps bring more festivals and events to the city

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc is a city of many festivals and celebrations throughout the year and there's room for more!

Manitowoc Director of Tourism, Courtney Hansen says the grants have been given out for almost 10 years now.

The city will award $40,000 to multiple businesses in an effort to bring more events to town.

Hansen says that the last day to apply is Thursday.

One big reason for all of the events is because of the Discover Manitowoc grant.

Director of Tourism, Courtney Hansen says the discover Manitowoc grant is funded from the previous year's room tax earnings and is awarded to multiple businesses that apply.

"We've seen nothing but success from this program,” said Hansen. “It's kind of the idea that you are supposed to have a really great start to your program and being able to continue it for years to come."

I’ve already introduced you to several of them including Subfest, Windigofest and most recently Evergleams on 8th, all events that were helped from this grant.

"It drives people into the city to go to the event,” Hansen said. “But also spend money at our local establishments, stay the night at our hotels and make a whole trip of it."

Hansen says the city plans on awarding $40,000 nd organizers say they're hopeful new events will come.

"Being able to have a grant program in the city of manitowoc that focusing on fostering, growing and developing that arm of our tourism business is huge,” says Hansen

Courtney told me applications for the grant end this Thursday and the awards will be given out by the end of March.

To apply, click here.