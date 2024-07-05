Nobody hurt after fire damages home in Manitowoc, firefighters say

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A fire damaged a home in Manitowoc on Friday morning, and firefighters are warning about properly using fireworks.

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department says they got a call at approximately 8:13 a.m. for reports of smoke and flames showing at a home in the 700 block of N. 9th St.

Firefighters say they saw the outside of the home on fire and quickly put it out.

Nobody was hurt.

The department is not releasing estimated dollar loss at this time.

Firefighters say the fire appears to have originated on the outside of the building.

“The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department would like to stress [sic.] the importance of professional fireworks technicians," the fire department said in a news release. "While there safe and sane legal fireworks, they still present a hazard and proper disposal is critical.”