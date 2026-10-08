Newton residents accused of solicitation to commit intentional homicide

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two people were arrested this week in Manitowoc County for solicitation to commit intentional homicide, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they started the investigation in September after receiving information about a possible solicitation-to-commit-homicide threat, which investigators quickly confirmed as a credible threat.

Two Newton residents, a 37-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop after investigators established probable cause for their arrests.

Manitowoc County Court Commissioner Jewel Scharenbroch set a $150,000 cash bail Wednesday for the man, and a $10,000 cash bail for the woman.

As of Thursday afternoon, no formal charges have been filed against the pair, court records show.

Deputies ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.