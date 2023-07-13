New water cleaning technology showcased in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students as well as faculty showcased some new technology dedicated to cleaning up lakes at the Manitowoc Marina today. Lake Michigan boater Tom O'Toole watched the presentation of the new tech and even saw the group's trash collection boat pull up to the dock.

"It is such a valuable resource that, not only for us today but for future generations, this has to be protected", O'Toole said. "To see some of the things that this barge brought up today, I mean... a stove are you kidding me, how did a stove end up there."

Each of those items pulled out of the water is important. UW Oshkosh Environmental Center Director, Greg Kleinheinz, explains why.

"That plastic bottle over just a few years breaks down into small particles", he says." Those small particles turn into microplastics. Those microplastics end up in ecosystems and decrease maybe productivity of fish."

The presentation of the new machines, which were funded in part by Meijer and other organizations, took place at both at the marina and on the beach.

"This is a really unique opportunity to see a variety of technologies all in one place at the same time", said Kleinheinz.

One of those machines is operated by Bobbi Blahnik. She thinks this research is invaluable.

"You know I grew up going to the beach and learning about it in school and it's just a really huge part of my life and I really care about it", Blahnik says. "It's kind of like our crown jewel, Lake Michigan. So, to take care of it is super important to me."

The research on technology is far from over, but researchers say these new machines will continue to work on cleaning Wisconsin beaches and Lake Michigan.

"To know that this technology exists and it's being implemented on this side of the lake, I think it's a great thing", said O'Toole.