New project in Manitowoc extends waterfront redevelopment

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Another project is coming to the waterfront in Manitowoc. A boat launch is being built on River Point Drive, just one of many different projects the city has taken to revitalize the waterfront.

Manitowoc Community Development Director Adam Tegen oversees many of the city's projects, including the new boat launch.

"The area... here is going to be public docks, there's going to be a kayak launch, there's going to be a small area that hopefully will have a pavilion, picnic shelter area," Tegen said. "People are turning back to the river, which we love to see because we are a waterfront community."

This comes after multiple additions to the waterfront, including housing, which Tegen says is very important to the process.

"We have the jobs, we need the people," he said. "So, how does the city of Manitowoc take our very unique and historic downtown and make it an attraction point for those employers?"

And it's far from over. In the next few years, Tegen expects three new housing projects totaling around 150 units.

"Pretty much every year for the next three to five years, we'll be seeing new projects developing here," said Tegen.

No one knows this area better than Markus Schiller, a Manitowoc waterfront segway tour guide. He's seen the change in the waterfront up close and personal.

"I see people having fun here all the time," Schiller said. "It just seems like it's a place to gather, a place to find entertainment and spend an evening now."

As Markus continues to ride through downtown Manitowoc, he's excited to see continued growth.

"I mean Manitowoc is a beautiful town but it's not terribly large and I think doing something to stand out will be really beneficial," said Schiller.