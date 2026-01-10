New partnership makes all-day 4K free for Manitowoc families

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Public School District is partnering with the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA to offer free, all-day 4K starting in the 2026-27 school year, addressing childcare challenges for working families along the lakeshore.

All classes will be held at Riverview Elementary, where students will split their day between a certified district teacher and YMCA-led enrichment activities.

"We've been struggling to find childcare and school combination that would support the work schedule between me and my wife," Austin Van Steenburgh said.

Van Steenburgh, a district parent, says this option finally works for their family, with their 4-year-old enrolling next year.

"We are going to be able to do more with our family, do more with our kids, and not just focus on weekly daycare bills," Van Steenburgh said.

The YMCA says the program is designed to support working families while keeping kids in a safe, structured environment.

"We are doing all of that fun playtime that is still enhancing their educational journey but also complementing the structured education that they are getting on the other half of the day," Julie Grossman said.

Grossman is the CEO of the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA.

School leaders say keeping students in one building also reduces bussing, which they say can be hard on younger kids.

"We are very grateful we will just have to transition right here in the building," Jennifer Callen said.

Callen is the associate principal at Riverview Elementary.

Families can still choose half-day options, with before and after-school care available through the YMCA for a fee. Three-year-old preschool will also be offered at Riverview, but at a cost.

Riverview Elementary will transition to Riverview Early Learning Center in the 2026-27 academic year as part of the district restructuring plan.

