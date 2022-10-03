New Holstein man dies in pedestrian vs. car crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A New Holstein man was pronounced dead on scene after being struck by a vehicle.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a pedestrian versus car crash at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Preliminary investigation shows a 41-year-old man was standing in the lane of travel on CTH X outside of his Cadillac CTS. He was then struck by a Chevrolet Traverse that was operated by a 26-year-old from rural Reedsville.

It was noted that no lights were activated on the Cadillac CTS prior to the crash occurring.

The man was identified as Juan Ricardo Heredia, he was pronounced dead on scene.

No injuries were sustained to the operator of the Traverse, they were identified as Kourtney Marie Gardner.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office offers its deepest condolences to all those affected by this incident.

This crash remains under investigation.