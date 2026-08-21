New details: Manitowoc school employee charged with grooming a minor student

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — UPDATE: A Manitowoc high school paraprofessional is facing felony charges after police say she groomed a 15-year-old student who worked at her in-home daycare.

Courtney Haupt, 32, was charged Friday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court with grooming a child for sexual activity while in a position of trust and sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer. The alleged conduct occurred between June and August 2026.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim first met Haupt at Lincoln High School, where she worked as a paraprofessional. The two began communicating during the school year, and the victim later took a summer job at Haupt's in-home daycare.

The complaint says Haupt's behavior grew increasingly inappropriate over the summer. She allegedly touched the victim's face and back, called him "cute" and "sexy," bought him sunglasses and told him he looked "hot" in them, and described a sexual dream she claimed to have had about him. She also allegedly discussed her own sex life with the victim in explicit terms.

Investigators also reviewed Facebook messages between Haupt and the victim in which she told him she didn't want to face "the object of my feelings" and that she had a secret she couldn't share with him.

After the victim's mother contacted Haupt and told her to stop communicating with her son — while officers were actively speaking with the victim — Haupt sent him a message that read: "Your mother just ripped my heart out of my chest and stomped on it. I told you this was going to happen and you didn't believe me, I hope you trust me now. I will miss you so so much."

When detectives interviewed Haupt, she did not deny the incidents occurred but disputed the circumstances. She admitted to the Facebook messages but said they were taken out of context.

Haupt was booked into the Manitowoc County Jail. The grooming charge carries a maximum penalty of 12 years and six months in prison. The misconduct charge carries a maximum of three years and six months. She is due in court Sep. 8.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A Manitowoc school district employee is accused of grooming a 15-year-old child for sexual contact, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

Manitowoc Police said they received a report Aug. 11 for concerns of an adult that was in an apparent inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student, allegedly making unwanted sexual advances towards the child.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested a 32-year-old special education paraprofessional in the Manitowoc Public School District, after determining she allegedly participated in a pattern of behavior that was considered grooming of the child for sexual contact.

NBC 26 is withholding the employee's name until formal charges are filed.

Police added it is not believed the employee participated in illegal acts at any school district facilities.

The paraprofessional was taken into custody Thursday on charges of grooming of a child for sexual activity and sexual misconduct by a school staff person, according to police.

In a statement provided to media, a spokesperson with the Manitowoc Public School District said the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave.

"The District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and to conduct its own personnel investigation of this matter," the statement read. "[The employee] will remain on unpaid administrative leave pending the conclusion of that personnel investigation, at which time the District will take all appropriate actions warranted by the investigation."

Police said there is no evidence at this time indicating other children were harmed. Those with any additional information are encouraged to contact Detective Rebecca Schuettpelz at 920-686-6583, or the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commanders’ Office at 920-686-6551. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466, or by utilizing the P3 App.