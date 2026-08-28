MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc is in the final stages of a major natural restoration project at Silver Creek Park aimed at stopping erosion that had carved dangerous drop-offs along the creek's banks.

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Natural restoration project nears completion at Silver Creek Park

The city began examining the problem in 2021. After years of planning and applying for grants, three sections of the stream have now been restored, including removing sediment to prevent it from flowing into Lake Michigan.

Brock Wetenkamp, Director of Parks and Recreation, said the erosion had reached a critical point before work began.

"This area right here had probably a 15 foot straight down cliff right to the river. It was getting to a point where it was fairly unsafe," Wetenkamp said.

The project is a partnership with the Wisconsin DNR and is funded by approximately $650,000 in state and federal grants.

While some stone has been used, much of the work takes a more natural approach.

"A lot of what we have is called a towood, it's a natural armoring … it'll be native species and plantings," Wetenkamp said.

The restoration also includes removing invasive species, planting trees, and adding native buffer strips along the creek.

Visitors to the park noticed the construction work underway. Frankie Haikes and Chris Wilkins, residents of Illinois who came to Silver Creek Park to disc golf, said they were glad to see the effort.

"It seems like they are doing a lot to really improve the land here, really fix some of the erosion," Haikes said.

"It's cool they're taking care of it and fixing it instead of it slowly going away," Wilkins said.

The city expects the restoration to be finished this week.

"This isn't the end but it's a big step in the right direction," Wetenkamp said.

Wetenkamp said the city will continue habitat restoration outside of the park, working with various partners to keep the creek as natural as possible.

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