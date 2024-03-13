'My heart was racing'; Day-long standoff in Sheboygan comes to a quiet end

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — A standoff in Sheboygan ended just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an ongoing police presence since the morning.



One man was shot this morning in Sheboygan left with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were on scene at 10 a.m. and announced the situation was over just before 5 p.m.

Neighbor Navaeh Aheney said that she was very scared for her brothers and their whole family's safety.

One neighbor was very concerned by what she saw.

"I didn't know what it was”, said Navaeh Aheney who lives just down the road. “My heart was racing.”

Police say the situation began after a person was shot in the 2700 block of 9th Street in Sheboygan. Detectives say a man, yet to be identified, barricaded himself into a home shortly thereafter.

"My brothers play outside a lot and it's always very scary for me,” said Aheney. “I always worry 'what if something happens to them?' and now that it is, I’ve got to worry a little more."

Sheboygan Police Sergeant Andy Kundinger said Wednesday afternoon that the situation was over and more would be released soon.

"We've been negotiating with him and attempting to make contact with him throughout the day via phone and intercom,” Sergeant Kundinger said earlier in the day.

Police say the man who was shot this morning has non-life threatening injuries.

A situation that was tough to take in for Nevaeh and her family.

"It used to be safe but you always have to have those worries about what could happen,” said Aheney. “Clearly, right down the road, it can happen. Anywhere."

We will keep you posted with any updates from Sheboygan.