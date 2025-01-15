MPSD asks for substantial help; the district is asking to borrow $25 million

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc schools are asking to borrow $25 million for urgent needs.



Interim Superintendent Lee Thennes says that the borrowed funds will go towards 'emergency room needs.'

Taxpayers would see their property tax go up 16 cents for each $1000 of property value.

The referendum will be on the April 1st ballot.

The Manitowoc Public School District is now asking the taxpayers to approve some serious financial help. They've agreed to place a $25 million referendum on the April 1st ballot.

The district says that with taxpayer approval, it will borrow up to $25 million for critical needs, including updates to HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. If approved, taxes would go up 16 cents for each $1000 of property value, adding $16 a year for a $100,000 home.

A recent audit shows that Manitowoc school facilities need repairs that cost nearly $160 million over the next ten years.

Interim superintendent Lee Thennes says they need some of that money now.

"Really what we're looking at with this $25 million is what we would call emergency room-type needs that really can't be put off too much longer,” Thennes said.

Thennes told me if the referendum doesn't pass, the district would have to find a way to work with $1.2 million budgeted to facilities.

Here in Manitowoc, consolidation of schools is a big concern. Thennes says a facilities advisory committee should have a long-term plan ready to present to the school board by the end of the calendar year.