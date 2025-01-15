MPSD asks for substantial help; the district is asking to borrow $25 million

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc schools are asking to borrow $25 million for urgent needs.
- Interim Superintendent Lee Thennes says that the borrowed funds will go towards 'emergency room needs.'
- Taxpayers would see their property tax go up 16 cents for each $1000 of property value.
- The referendum will be on the April 1st ballot.
(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)
The Manitowoc Public School District is now asking the taxpayers to approve some serious financial help. They've agreed to place a $25 million referendum on the April 1st ballot.
The district says that with taxpayer approval, it will borrow up to $25 million for critical needs, including updates to HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. If approved, taxes would go up 16 cents for each $1000 of property value, adding $16 a year for a $100,000 home.
A recent audit shows that Manitowoc school facilities need repairs that cost nearly $160 million over the next ten years.
Interim superintendent Lee Thennes says they need some of that money now.
"Really what we're looking at with this $25 million is what we would call emergency room-type needs that really can't be put off too much longer,” Thennes said.
Thennes told me if the referendum doesn't pass, the district would have to find a way to work with $1.2 million budgeted to facilities.
Here in Manitowoc, consolidation of schools is a big concern. Thennes says a facilities advisory committee should have a long-term plan ready to present to the school board by the end of the calendar year.