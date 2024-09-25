More visitors than ever! Manitowoc expands tourism throughout the Midwest

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc has pushed tourism marketing through statelines and around the Midwest.



Visit Manitowoc Director Courtney Hansen says they now have promotions in Chicago, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.

Hansen says they have seen a significant jump in out of county tourists this year.

Four touch-screen kiosks have been put in around town to give visitors a guide.

More out-of-towners than ever are visiting our lakeshore, but this is no coincidence.

Manitowoc Director of Tourism, Courtney Hansen says local tourism is expanding like never before.

"There's so much for every family, every couple, every individual,” says Hansen "We're in a really great place to continue to grow, across the board."

An approach the department has taken by placing marketing around the state and beyond. Places like Chicago, Des Moines and Cedar rapids all have Manitowoc promotions,

"We have visitors with different interests coming into our community because we're reaching out to them and creating those experiences that they want,” Hansen said.

Visit Manitowoc says in 2023, 60% of Manitowoc event-goers were from out of the county. So far in 2024, that number has grown to 80%.

"You need to be trying new things,” said Hansen “You need to be growing each year creating new experiences for visitors, reaching out to new demographics."

Newcomers like George and Elizabeth Neary from near Milwaukee. They say they've heard a lot more good things about the area, even from family in North Carolina.

"They come here and see the lake and they think, 'Wow! It's just like the ocean',” George said.

After seeing the sights, it may not be their last trip.

"When you're city bound, it's great to take an hour drive up to Manitowoc and just get that good feel of the lake,” Elizabeth said of the trip.

With more and more visitors coming, the city implemented 4 touch-screen kiosks around town. You can click around and see what there is to do and businesses in the area.