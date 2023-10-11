More than 500 signatures. Tuesday's school board meeting calls for change

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc School Board held a public input meeting this Tuesday that was attended by a large group of locals. Many of the meeting's speakers were angered by some of Superintendent Feil's recent decisions including a curriculum change and dropping a federally funded program that fed all Manitowoc students.

A petition with more than 500 signatures was presented at the meeting calling for Feil to resign. Much of the conversation revolvd around the program Feil ended that was feeding all of Manitowoc students for free. Read more on that story here.

Although many of the speakers disagreed with Feil, others came to his aid.

"I put my full support behind Superintendent Feil and his decision to be a responsible caretaker of our tax dollars," one speaker said. "He's doing a great job."

"You are only hurting the children more. Both physically with hunger and mentally making them feel that nobody cares about them," Manitowoc mother, Paula Dramm said. "That free lunch may have been the only highlight of their day and it was taken away without any regard for the ramifications."

The petition's organizer, Rebecca Wilinski, says the form has grown by 100 signers per day since she created it.