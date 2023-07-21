Miracle League of the Lakeshore holds Christmas in July

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Miracle League of the Lakeshore has been holding a fundraiser in Manitowoc dubbed Christmas in July.

The fundraiser will run throughout the month, with proceeds going to The Community Dinners and The Warming Shelter programs in Manitowoc. The Miracle League, which is a baseball association dedicated to giving disabled persons an opportunity to play, is accepting all kinds of canned and shelf-stable food as well as around-the-house items and toiletries for the warming shelter.

Miracle League Director, Laura Ziemer, says the league could not have come into existence without the community and this is a chance to give back.

"It brings a sense of joy to everyone and we play Christmas music when we're out here," Ziemer said. "It's just a good time to be able to connect and give back as well."

Items can be turned in at the Miracle League games on Mondays and Wednesdays at the league's field in Manitowoc.