Microsoft helps the Lakeshore, and tech students, through grant

CLEVELAND (NBC 26) — Lakeshore Technical College is one of fourteen schools in the country awarded a grant from a company you may be familiar with.



Microsoft Foundation awarded Lakeshore Tech's cyber security program $20,000.

The school says the money will be used for scholarships and developing the program.

Student Braylon Lang says he's honored Lakeshore received the grant.

Braylon Yang is a cyber security student at Lakeshore Tech.

"I got chosen by Microsoft to be supported,” Yang said. “It feels nice.”

Braylon's program just received a $20,000 grant from the Microsoft foundation.

"It's so nice to know that Microsoft is out there supporting small schools and even supporting me,” said Yang.

The school says most of the money will be spent on scholarships.

Vice President of Instruction Meredith Sauer says the rest will be used to develop Lakeshore Tech's cyber security program.

"It's really designed to help students enter that program,” she said.

She says this is a win not only for the school but for the whole area.

"It also gives that additional boost that we have a national entity like Microsoft, who's really believing in the work we do here to educate students and our local population,” Sauer said. “It's saying we believe in you, so let's move this forward and work together."

Braylon, who is from Manitowoc, couldn't be happier that his local college will be working with such a large company.

"Not many people get this opportunity to a nearby school, close to home, with Microsoft supporting us,” he said.

The scholarships covered a third of a semester costs for ten students and, yes, one of those students was Braylon.